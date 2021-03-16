Lana Del Rey Keeps It Casual in a Sweater, Controversial Skinny Jeans and New Balance Leopard Print Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lana Del Rey kept it casual while out and about in Bel-Air, Calif.

The “Video Games” songstress prioritized comfort for her Monday excursion to Starbucks, wearing a white crewneck sweater, controversial skinny jeans and a stylish pair of black sneakers with leopard details. Skinny jeans as of late are among the clothing items Gen-Z users have dissed on TikTok along with other millennial trends such as the side part hairstyle. She accessorized with a silk scrunchie, cat eye sunglasses and a paisley fabric face mask.

Lana Del Rey out and about on March 15, 2021. CREDIT: FIA Pictures / MEGA

On the red carpet, Del Rey is known for her sultry, old Hollywood glam. But during the pandemic, the singer is going for more casual combos, trading in her heels for a pair of comfortable sneakers. For Monday’s errand run, the star laced on a pair of New Balance’s Fuel Core Nergize sneakers complete with some white socks.

A closer look at Lana Del Rey’s sneakers. CREDIT: FIA Pictures / MEGA

It comes as no surprise that Del Rey slipped on the stylish silhouette. You can find a similar pair to the “Summertime Sadness” songstress’ kicks online via websites like Dickssportinggoods.com for $55.

New Balance Women’s Fuel Core Nergize sneaker in Black/Leopard. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

These fashion-forward sneakers from New Balance are complete with memory sole comfort inserts and the brand’s Revlite cushioning giving you extra comfort in every step.

Like snake print, leopard is often a popular pattern used in footwear and fashion. The bold animal print gives a chic edge to anything, ranging from boots to sneakers, like Lana Del Rey’s shoe of choice this week.

Lana Del Rey out in Bel-Air on March 15, 2021. CREDIT: FIA Pictures / MEGA

Although the pandemic has brought a period of unexpected downtime, Del Rey is keeping busy prepping for her new album, which she shared a clip of a song on her Instagram this week. In 2020, she also got engaged to musician Clayton Johnson. She’s pictured above flaunting her impressive engagement ring.

For more sneakers inspired by Lana Del Rey’s leopard print kicks, check out our picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Vans Old School Leopard slip-ons, $45 (Was $70); Zappos.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Superga Fantasy Cotu Sneaker, $45 (Was $65); Nordstromrack.com.

Want more? Click through our gallery of Lana Del Rey’s Best Shoe Style Through the Years.