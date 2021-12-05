Lana Del Rey Gets Groovy in Cutout Dress and Suede Boots at Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lana Del Rey made a ’70s statement at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. The City Market Social event honored the musical artists behind the year’s most popular songs, including Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. Del Rey was presented with the Decade Award, honoring her past decade of work since releasing her 2011 single “Video Games.”

The “Honeymoon” musician arrived on the red carpet in a bold cutout mini dress, featuring a swirling green and white print. The sleek number featured a ruched skirt, as well as a sarong-style top with torso cutouts and thin halter-style straps. The piece was layered beneath a collared black jacket featuring a wave graphic and “DNC” lettering.

Lana Del Rey attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Lana Del Rey attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Without You” singer wore a pair of sharp suede boots. The beige style featured a knee-high silhouette, pointed toes and stiletto heels that appeared to total at least three inches in height. Del Rey’s outfit was further accented by the boots, giving it a head-to-toe bohemian look reminiscent of bold 1970’s style.

Lana Del Rey attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

A closer look at Del Ray’s boots. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Pointed-toe boots have become a top trend this season, often featuring leather and suede uppers in neutral tones. The style’s taller coverage, streamlined appearance and sleek block or stiletto heels have led to its popularity this time of year. Similarly to Del Rey, Paris Hilton, Elsa Hosk and Khloe Kardashian have also worn pointed-toe boots by Scarosso, Jimmy Choo and Yeezy this season.

Lana Del Rey attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Del Rey’s styles are sleek and classic. The “Born to Die” musician often wears pointed-toe boots, ankle-strap heels and sharp pumps on the red carpet from brands like Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and X. Her off-duty looks frequently feature low-top sneakers by Keds, Skechers and People Footwear, as well as sandals from Billabong and Chanel. When it comes to performances, Del Rey also has go-to styles, including white Converse sneakers and embellished boots by Gucci and Jeffrey Campbell.

