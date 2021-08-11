Lana Condor Takes Italy in Red Polka-Dot Mini Dress and Purple Bow-Topped Flats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lana Condor visited Italy in a colorful and chic vacation look.

The “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” actress wore a red minidress to travel in the “Bel Paese.” The piece featured feminine puffed sleeves, as well as a wrap-style silhouette. Condor’s dress was covered in a white polka-dot print, making it versatile for summer wear. The star paired her look with a bright yellow manicure, as well as Salvatore Ferragamo’s light purple Trifolio shoulder bag, creating a cheerful multicolored ensemble.

When it came to shoes, Condor chose a pair of Ferragamo flats to match her bag. The “Alita: Battle Angel” actress wore pointed-toe leather Viva flats, which featured the Italian brand’s signature bows and logo nameplates on their toes. The pair also included teardrop-shaped heels that totaled just under one inch, bringing them a contemporary nature. However, Condor’s shoes’ most notably feature were their pale purple color — which perfectly marched her bag, and made the outfit completely coordinated. Her flats retail for $700 on Ferragamo.com.

Purple tones are some of the most popular colors, alongside light greens and yellows, this summer. The color’s deep hues are reminiscent of warmer seasons, with popularity stemming from its’ significance in the early 2000’s style scene. Condor isn’t the only star to wear the color this season; Dua Lipa, Zendaya, and Lady Gaga have all worn purple in one form or another, whether through ensembles by Valentino and Versace or sky-high mules from The Attico.

For footwear, Condor keeps her styles colorful and bright. The “Boo, Bitch” star can often be seen in platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top labels like Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman on the red carpet. When off-duty, the actress’ style is casual and comfortable, including styles like slides, clogs and sneakers from brands like Birkenstock and Nike. Condor is a rising star in the fashion world, crafting looks with stylist Tara Swennen for occasions like hosting the Costume Designer’s Guild Awards and attending the Met Gala — as well as starring in campaigns for Vera Bradley, Aerie and H&M.

Wear sharp purple flats this season, inspired by Lana Condor.

To Buy: Anne Klein Larisa flats, $58 (was $79).

To Buy: Tory Burch Minnie flats, $228.

To Buy: Tod’s Ballerina Des flats, $210 (was $495).

