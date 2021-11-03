Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

La La Anthony arrives at her PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party on Nov. 1 in LA.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray.

Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses.

PrettyLittleThing La La Anthony Edit Launch Party on Nov. 1 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Lala Anthony’s black strappy sandals. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress.

When it comes to the actress’ personal fashion aesthetic, she tends to gravitate towards trendy pieces that have a strong personality or voice. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing edgy dresses, printed bodycon dresses, fun halters and baggy denim pieces. Shoe-wise, she tends to slip on silhouettes like polished pumps, breezy sandals, colorful sneakers and chunky boots.

Lala has also cut her teeth within the fashion industry, having modeled for Skims and PrettyLittleThing. Also, she created a capsule collection with Lord & Taylor that incorporated skinny distressed jeans, cold shoulder hoodies, cropped bomber jackets and more.

Put on a pair of black strappy heels and elevate your outfits.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Strappy Sandals, $50.

CREDIT: DSW

Buy Now: Mix No. 6 Aliciana Sandals, $50.