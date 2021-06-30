Laga Gaga Goes Old Hollywood Glam in an Elegant Puff Sleeve Dress and Jimmy Choo Pumps

Lady Gaga was seen leaving New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel on Wednesday in old Hollywood fashion.

Despite the hot-humid weather hitting the East Coast, Mother Monster got all dolled up in a graphic floral, black-and-white number with shoulder-padded, puff sleeves. The high-fashion puff sleeve dress, by Italian designer Giuseppe di Morabito, had a statement-making high slit.

Lady Gaga wears a dress by Giuseppe di Morabito with Jimmy Choo’s Romy 100 black pumps. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA The “A Star Is Born” actress kept the accessories classy, too, with Jimmy Choo’s Romy 100 black pointed pumps on a 4-inch stiletto heel, retro cat-eye sunglasses, and a black mini box bag. Gaga added Oscar de la Renta gold-tone Swarovski crystal and resin pearl drop earrings to the elegant ensemble, which retail for $390 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

The 35-year-old hitmaker is in town drumming up excitement around Manhattan for her upcoming MTV Unplugged performance with musical legend Tony Bennet, 94, who was just recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The special show will take place on July 2 at 11 a.m. ET at an undisclosed NYC location to fully-vaccinated guests.

Lady Gaga wears a dress by Giuseppe di Morabito with Jimmy Choo’s Romy 100 black pumps. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Lady Gaga wears a dress by Giuseppe di Morabito with Jimmy Choo’s Romy 100 black pumps. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Gaga definitely knows how to serve a multitude of bold looks. In fact, May 23rd is officially “Born This Way” Day in West Hollywood, Calif., in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the “Born This Way” album. During the in-person ceremony, Gaga was presented with a key to the city by Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath in a full-on grunge ensemble.

She paired chunky fuchsia platform boots that featured silver chain detailing with ripped fishnet stockings and a short, black oversized T-shirt. The pop star chose to accessorize this punk girl look with silver chunky jewelry and rolled up her sleeves using safety pins for an added edgy touch.

See more of Lady Gaga’s glam style.

