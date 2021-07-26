Princess Diana’s Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Is Elegant for Her Wedding Day in Custom Dolce & Gabbana Gown and White Pumps

Lady Kitty Spencer was utterly elegant on her wedding day.

For her wedding to South African fashion mogul Michael Lewis in Frascati, Italy, at the Villa Aldobrandini, the 30-year-old royal wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown. Spencer’s floral lace dress featured an array of Victorian-inspired details, including a high neckline, long sleeves with puffed shoulders, a corseted bodice, and a full voluminous skirt. Her ensemble was completed with diamond stud earrings and a gauzy veil trimmed with lace, which fanned behind her in a circular shape.

The niece of Princess Diana wore a pair of white pumps for her special day. The pair featured tall heels, as well as a D’Orsay silhouette and almond-shaped toes. Their tone matched her dress perfectly, adding an elegant and classic finish to the gown.

Spencer is a longtime wearer of Dolce & Gabbana, having served as a brand ambassador and model for the Italian label — and, as such, the designers created her entire custom wardrobe for the festivities. During the royal’s wedding dinner, she wore a white silk gown that boasted a flowing train, detailed with crystals and hand-painted multicolored florals. Afterwards, she changed into a metallic cocktail dress intricately covered in gold and silver beads. Two gowns — one green-and-white dress cinched with a ribbon, another coated in sequins and appliqué flowers — were also won over the weekend. All were by the Italian brand’s Alta Moda label.

Leading up to the wedding, Spencer wore additional Dolce & Gabbana looks. The evening before her big day, the bride-to-be slipped on another Alta Moda creation: a pale blue tulle dress with a bodice and cape that featured pink cross-stitched floral embroidery. Prior to the wedding, she was also spotted in a leopard ruched midi dress by the brand. For an evening out, where Spencer and her bridesmaids playfully donned neon wigs, the royal wore a black and white polka dot-printed dress by the designer duo, as well.

The wedding was an intimate affair with close friends and family of the couple. Singer Pixie Lott, as well as actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, were present for the nuptials.

