×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lady Gaga Makes a Glam Exit in Cozy White Coat and Metallic Gold Pumps in London

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
LadyGaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
View Gallery 22 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lady Gaga stepped out in a sharp look while leaving her hotel in London.

The Academy Award-winning actress made a glamorous exit in a Celine fall ’21 white knee-length coat, which featured wide long sleeves and a belted silhouette. The piece covered up Gaga’s outfit, leaving room for her accessories to stand out: large sunglasses, gold earrings and a ring. The star also carried a cream-colored reptilian Hermes Birkin handbag, which perfectly coordinated with her look thanks to its neutral tone and gold hardware.

Lady Gaga, celine coat, white coat, winter coat, Hermes, Birkin, reptile bag, white bag, silver pumps, metallic pumps, mirror pumps, London
Lady Gaga leaves her hotel in London.
CREDIT: MEGA
Lady Gaga, celine coat, white coat, winter coat, Hermes, Birkin, reptile bag, white bag, silver pumps, metallic pumps, mirror pumps, London
Lady Gaga leaves her hotel in London.
CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Telephone” singer slipped on a slick pair of metallic pumps. The mirrored gold style featured bold pointed toes, elevating her outfit with a dramatic finish. Though Gaga’s heels weren’t visible, they likely totaled at least 4 inches in height.

Related

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After 'House of Gucci' Screening

Lady Gaga Soars in 8-Inch Heels With Gucci Logomania Dress and Cape in London

Salma Hayek Dazzles in Red and Gold Floral Print Dress With Metallic Sandals in London

Lady Gaga, celine coat, white coat, winter coat, Hermes, Birkin, reptile bag, white bag, silver pumps, metallic pumps, mirror pumps, London
Lady Gaga leaves her hotel in London.
CREDIT: MEGA
Lady Gaga, coat, white coat, winter coat, Hermes, Birkin, reptile bag, white bag, silver pumps, gold metallic pumps, mirror pumps, London
A closer look at Gaga’s pumps.
CREDIT: MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Gaga, stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

Lady Gaga, coat, white coat, winter coat, Hermes, Birkin, reptile bag, white bag, silver pumps, metallic pumps, mirror pumps, London
Lady Gaga leaves her hotel in London, England.
CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

Elevate your fall looks in sharp pumps.

Schutz, gold pumps, shiny pumps, metallic pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Lou pumps, $98.

Sam Edelman, silver pumps, shiny pumps, sparkly pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

A New Day, Target, tan pumps, suede pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $30.

Click through the gallery for Lady Gaga’s most daring shoe moments over the years.

Boot Barn Sponsored By Boot Barn

A Famed American Icon

Boot Barn shares the story of the emblematic American cowboy boot and how western fashion is transcending into mainstream pop culture.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad