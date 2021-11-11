Lady Gaga Makes a Glam Exit in Cozy White Coat and Metallic Gold Pumps in London

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lady Gaga stepped out in a sharp look while leaving her hotel in London.

The Academy Award-winning actress made a glamorous exit in a Celine fall ’21 white knee-length coat, which featured wide long sleeves and a belted silhouette. The piece covered up Gaga’s outfit, leaving room for her accessories to stand out: large sunglasses, gold earrings and a ring. The star also carried a cream-colored reptilian Hermes Birkin handbag, which perfectly coordinated with her look thanks to its neutral tone and gold hardware.

Lady Gaga leaves her hotel in London. CREDIT: MEGA

Lady Gaga leaves her hotel in London. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Telephone” singer slipped on a slick pair of metallic pumps. The mirrored gold style featured bold pointed toes, elevating her outfit with a dramatic finish. Though Gaga’s heels weren’t visible, they likely totaled at least 4 inches in height.

Lady Gaga leaves her hotel in London. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Gaga’s pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Gaga, stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

Lady Gaga leaves her hotel in London, England. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

