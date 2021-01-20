×
Lady Gaga Wears White Cape Coat to the U.S. Capitol Ahead of Her Performance on Inauguration Day

By Robyn Merrett
Lady Gaga has arrived to D.C. ahead of her performance at the 2021 presidential inauguration.

To mark the occasion, Gaga shared a somber photo of herself on Instagram, posing in the U.S. Capitol, wearing an all-white ensemble. Her look included a white turtleneck, cream trousers and a custom v-neck cape coat from Givenchy. The sleek outerwear piece featured metal detailing and sharp shoulders.

“I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” Gaga captioned the social media post. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

Gaga completed her look with a chain necklace, a satin face mask and her signature square-toe platform ankle boots from Giuseppe Zanotti in white (not pictured in the photo). The shoes feature a lace-up closure and steep stiletto heel. The custom shoes are the singer’s go-to as she showcased an all-black pair in 2019.

Gaga announced on Jan. 14 that she would be singing the National Anthem at President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris historical inauguration on Wednesday.

“I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInagural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!” Gaga tweeted.

The 2021 presidential inauguration will take place at the U.S. Capitol at noon ET. Along with Gaga, Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez are also set to perform. Coverage of the inauguration will begin at 9 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on every major network, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, PBS, Telemundo, Univision and MSNBC. Viewers can also catch the ceremony via the official White House Website, the Biden Inaugural Committee’s YouTube livestream and on Facebook, Twitter as well as Amazon Prime Video.

Following the inauguration, a special program titled “Celebrating America,” will honor American heroes at 8:30 p.m. ET. The program will be hosted by Tom Hanks and will feature speeches from Biden and Harris. Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington are set to appear.

