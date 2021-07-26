Lady Gaga Serves Up True New York Glamour in a Velvet Dress & Sculptural Heels

Lady Gaga just made Mondays look glamorous.

Today, the songstress took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of herself posing in in a velvet dress while posing on a rooftop in New York City. “Nothing has a bigger heart than this,” Gaga captioned the Instagram post.

The number, which is from Alessandra Rich’s spring ’21 collection features buttons on the bodice and is finalized with dainty gold chain straps. Adding more drama to the look, Gaga accessorized with the label’s chain-embellished leather belt and a trio of custom rings from Edward Avedis. She also wore pearl drop earrings and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, Gaga continued the gold theme with a pair of pointed toe heels from Manolo Blahnik. Her pair were of a suede construction and featured sculptural golden rips at the toe. The silhouette was finalized with a curved heel. The label offers a similar style, but in leather at ManoloBlahnik.com.

This summer, Gaga has been serving up look after look when in the big apple. Her ensembles have included a plethora of trending looks, including: dramatic sleeves, pencil skirts, white gowns, and puff-sleeve dresses. In addition to selections from Alessandra Rich and Manolo Blahnik, Gaga favorites pieces from luxury labels such as: Jimmy Choo, Gucci, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. As for footwear specifically, Gaga is known to wear towering heels whether thats in the forms of booties, pumps and stilettos.

