Lady Gaga Sparkles in Crystal Couture Gown With Black Pumps for Her Final Concert With Tony Bennett

By Aaron Royce
Lady Gaga sparkled for her last performance with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall last night.

The “Rain On Me” singer left her final concert with the legendary jazz musician in a dazzling black and silver Georges Hobeika couture gown. The custom silk-tulle number was covered in crystals and black and silver floral appliqués, and boasted a dramatic 3D ruffled hemline. Gaga accentuated the glamorous piece with diamond drop earrings and sparkling purple eyeshadow.

Lady Gaga departs Radio City Music Hall on the final night of her concert series with Tony Bennett in New YorkPictured: Lady GagaRef: SPL5243948 060821 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Lady Gaga leaves Radio City Music Hall.
CREDIT: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Though Gaga’s shoes weren’t visible, Instagram fan videos confirmed she was wearing a pair of chic black pumps with the dazzling dress. The pair featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches high. The style has caught on as a go-to shoe to dress up any look this summer, favored by stars like Saweetie, Kylie Jenner, and Rita Ora from brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

The “Poker Face” singer celebrated her concert with more than one bold gown, however. Gaga left her hotel earlier in the day, greeting and blowing kisses to fans in a strapless plaid gown from Christopher John Rogers‘ Spring 2021 collection — the same day the designer made his debut in Vogue‘s September cover editorial. The garment featured Rogers’ signature “strawberry” silhouette with a pleated structured waist. Gaga paired the dramatic piece with equally dramatic shoes: a pair of her signature white Pleaser boots, which boasted 7-inch heels.

Lady Gaga looks radiant while heading to perform at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Lady Gaga. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776717_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lady Gaga heads to Radio City Music Hall in NYC.
CREDIT: MEGA
When it comes to shoes, there isn’t a style Gaga hasn’t worn — or a heel that’s too high. For red carpets, she often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from a variety of luxury labels, including Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Alexander McQueen and Versace. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike for more casual looks.

