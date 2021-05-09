Lady Gaga Makes Sweatpants Look ‘Business-Chic’ With the Help of a Blazer & Padded Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga just made loungewear look luxe.

On Sunday, a tearful Gaga was spotted giving out flowers to her fans as she said goodbye to Rome, Italy after filming wrapped for “The House of Gucci.” The songstress was seen crying happy tears after receiving love from fans.

For the outing, Gaga kept it cozy, wearing a basic white t-shirt teamed with camel-colored sweatpants. In true Gaga fashion, the star gave the comfy attire a polished twist with the help of a classic black blazer, which she wore over her shoulders from Sportmax. Gaga continued to dress up the casual look with a satin scarf around her neck, pink leather gloves and glamorous bug-eye sunglasses.

As for footwear, Gaga opted for rose-adorned padded knee-high boots from Maison Valentino’s fall ’21 ready-to-wear collection. The sleek boots featured a round toe and a lug-sole. Chunky boots have become increasingly popular with stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk. To match her shoes, Gaga accessorized with the label’s rose leather handbag.

Lady Gaga in Rome, Italy on May 9. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Lady Gaga’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Gaga’s Sunday ensemble is proof that loungewear is becoming the new normal. While shoppers have leaned on the aesthetic while isolating and working remotely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, fashionistas, including Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez and more, have found ways to dress up the look with the help of heels, trendy boots and buzzy sneakers.

This wouldn’t be the first time Gaga made a fashion statement in cozy wear.

Last month, Gaga shared a photo of herself sipping a fruity cocktail on a balcony in Italy, wearing a bold fur coat. The plush outerwear piece, which was made custom for Gaga by Florentina Leitner in collaboration with her stylist Tom Eerebout, features a red and pink swirl design and wide sleeves. Underneath, Gaga made a case for doubling up on patterns as she wore a tie dye bralette and coordinating leggings from Year of Ours.

The star then layered the set with a blue flannel. On her feet, Gaga opted for a celebrity favorite boot: Uggs. Called the Bailey Button II, the shoes are equipped with sheepskin uppers, a wood button and elastic closure and a suede heel counter. The boots are also constructed with a sheepskin lining, making them ideal for all day wear.

For the past two months, Gaga has been living in Italy. She stars as Patrizia Reggiani — the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. The film will depict the Gucci family dynasty and the murder of Maurizio, the grandson of the brand’s founder, Guccio Gucci. Gaga’s character was found guilty of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination in 1995.

Add black lug-sole boots to your wardrobe with these picks below.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Tanked Chelsea Boot, $180

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Wayde Black Leather Boots, $190

CREDIT: MyTheresa

To Buy: Ganni Leather Knee-High Boots, $545

Click through the gallery to see Lady Gaga’s wildest shoe moments.