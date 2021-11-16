Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress and Metallic Pumps for ‘Stephen Colbert’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lady Gaga hit the New York City streets in a daring ensemble for an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” ahead of tomorrow’s New York premiere of “House of Gucci.”

The Academy Award-winning actress left Colbert’s studio in a sharp look, composed of a slick black dress. The piece featured a one-shoulder silhouette with a bold midriff cutout, thigh-high slit and flowing train. Gaga let her dress make the greatest statement, accenting it with gold earrings and a simple gold ring.

Lady Gaga leaves the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Telephone” singer slipped on a slick pair of metallic Gianvito Rossi pumps. The mirrored Gianvito 105 style featured bold pointed toes, elevating her outfit with a dramatic finish. The pair included stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height, finishing her look with a sleek and elegant edge.

Lady Gaga leaves the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Gaga’s pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

This ensemble wasn’t Gaga’s first statement-making look of the evening, either. While arriving to Colbert’s studios, the star made headlines in a sparkling silver coat by Lavin. Though it’s unknown if her dress was tucked beneath the garment or she wore a different look, the pairing with the same metallic pumps created an unabashedly glamorous moment.

Lady Gaga arrives at the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Gaga, stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

