Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

lady gaga
The Best Fashion From "House of Gucci"
For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week.

The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details.

lady gaga, gucci spring 2022
Lady Gaga wearing a vibrant purple Gucci gown from the spring 2022 collection.
CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the platform base and towering 8-inch high heels.

lady gaga, gucci spring 2022
Lady Gaga wore a Gucci Love Parade look in dark violet silk chiffon, fishnet stockings and gloves with crystal details.
CREDIT: Splash News

Gaga pulled her spotlight-stealing (and cheeky) look together with a purple smokey eye, platinum blond locks and sparkling diamond jewels.

Lady Gaga, house of gucci premiere
Lady Gaga gets some help with her hair and dress on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Splash News

Co-stars Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Adam Driver also made appearances on the red carpet.

In “House of Gucci,” which hits theaters Nov. 24, the actress plays late fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating his 1995 murder. The Ridley Scott-directed film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”

lady gaga, platforms
Lady Gaga wearing embellished black faux leather Pleaser platform boots.
CREDIT: Splash News
lady gaga platform boots
Another look at Lady Gaga’s bold boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Flip through the gallery to check out some of Lady Gaga’s fashion moments from “House of Gucci.”

