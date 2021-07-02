×
Lady Gaga Takes the Puff Sleeve Trend to a Dramatic New Level in a Billowing Blouse, a Pencil Skirt & Classic Pumps

By Robyn Merrett
Lady Gaga just gave the puff sleeve trend a dramatic edge.

On Friday, the songstress stepped out in New York City, wearing a polka dot blouse that was equipped with the boldest, billowing sleeves. The shirt featured exaggerated fabric that cascaded down past Gaga’s arm, stopping just above her knees.

Puff sleeves are having a major moment this summer. The style is airy, whimsical and adds a bit of drama to even the most relaxed looks. The design was also big on the spring ’21 runways with labels like Ulla Johnson and Isabel Marant showcasing different iterations of the style at their shows.

lady gaga, puff sleeve, skirt, pumps, nyc
Lady Gaga in New York City on July 2.
CREDIT: MEGA
lady gaga, pumps, jimmy choo, nyc
A closer view of Lady Gaga’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

Letting her blouse be the statement of the look, Gaga paired the puff sleeve top with a classic black pencil skirt. The high-waisted piece added a refined and old Hollywood feel to her look as she also opted for cat eye sunglasses and styled her hair in a sleek updo.

As for footwear, Gaga went timeless in a pair of black pointed toe pumps. The shoes, which are from Jimmy Choo sat atop a stiletto heel.

Giuseppe di Morabito dress, Lady Gaga Sighting in NYC Midtown, NY. 30 Jun 2021 Pictured: Lady Gaga. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA766435_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lady Gaga wears a dress by Giuseppe di Morabito with black pumps, New York, June 30.
CREDIT: RCF/MEGA
This wouldn’t be the first time within the last few days that Gaga opted for puff sleeves or an old Hollywood look. On Wednesday, she was seen again leaving the Plaza Hotel in a graphic floral, black-and-white number with shoulder-padded, puff sleeves. The high-fashion puff sleeve dress, by Italian designer Giuseppe di Morabito, had a statement-making high slit. The “A Star Is Born” then finalized the ensemble with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Carolyne pointed pumps on a 4-inch stiletto heel.

Add classic black pumps to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

schutz, lou pointed toe pump, black pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Lou Pointed Toe Pump, $98

stuart weitzman, anny pump, black pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Anny Pump, $398

jimmy choo, anouk pumps, black pumps
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Anouk Pointy Pumps, $675

Click through the gallery to see Lady Gaga’s most conservative looks.

