Lady Gaga Is Unrecognizable in Classic Nude Heels & Polka-Dot Dress Filming ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga is officially “Lady Gucci.” The singer was nearly unrecognizable on Thursday as she was spotted on set for her new film, “House of Gucci,” in Milan.

Gaga is seen without her go-to towering platforms and instead wears a pair of uncharacteristically classic nude heels with an asymmetric strap.

She has been tapped to star as Patrizia Reggiani — who plotted to kill her husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the grandson and heir of renown fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

And she certainly looks the part in a brown wig. (Reggiani was often likened to Elizabeth Taylor during her ’80s heyday.)

For the rest of her costume, Gaga dressed in a brown, collared polka-dot shirt-dress, which was accessorized with a belt, matching clutch and gold jewelry.

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver spotted filming new scenes for Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” CREDIT: Splash

Reggiani was found guilty of orchestrating her ex-husband’s 1995 assassination and gained the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years in prison before being released in 2016.

Gaga is also starring alongside Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino in the Gucci family dynasty biopic. The film is directed by Ridley Scott, with a screenplay by Roberto Bentivegna, and is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed.”

Earlier this week, Gaga revealed the first official look of herself as Reggiani.

She posted herself and co-star Driver in costume on Instagram, writing, “Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci.” Gaga wore a white fur hat, gold jewelry and black turtleneck. Driver, meanwhile, was dressed in a cable-knit sweater and white snow pants for scenes in the Italian Alps.

The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 24.