Lady Gaga Elevates Athleisure in Icy Blue Sports Bra, Bike Shorts and 8-Inch White Platform Boots

Lady Gaga took athleisure to the next level with her latest outfit.

While leaving Radio City Music Hall, the Oscar-winning actress was seen in a chic pale blue set. Her sporty blue crop top and high-waisted bike shorts came from Marc Jacobs, creating a streamlined look to beat the summer heat. The look gained added sleekness from a pair of angular black Dita Eyewear sunglasses, as well as small gold hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher. Gaga completed her look with a white top-handle bag by Mark Cross.

Lady Gaga leaves Radio City Music Hall in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Gaga chose a pair of her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots. The white Flamingo pair featured 8-inch heels, as well as thick platform soles and a lace-up silhouette. The style boosted Gaga’s look with an added edge, and smoothly coordinated with her top’s lettering. The pair was similar to other Pleaser boots the singer has worn throughout the career, like the nude and black pairs she’s donned in recent weeks. Gaga’s boots retail for $98 on PleaserShoes.com.

Lady Gaga leaves Radio City Music Hall in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Lady Gaga’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Pleaser’s Flamingo boots.

Platform shoes have been on the rise this season, as high heels return to regular shoe rotations for events and nightlife. The style often adds a height boost to any ensemble, whether in boot or heel form. Stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker have all been spotted in various styles in recent weeks, hailing from brands like Naked Wolfs, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Lady Gaga leaves Radio City Music Hall in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to fashion, there isn’t a style Gaga hasn’t worn — or, where shoes are concerned, a heel that’s too high. For red carpets, she often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from a variety of luxury labels, including Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Alexander McQueen and Versace. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike for more casual looks.

