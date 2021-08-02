Lady Gaga Captures Executive Elegance in 7-Inch Heels & White Pinstripe Suit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga’s latest look in New York City was all business.

While arriving at Radio City Music Hall, the Oscar-winning actress was spotted in a chic white pinstripe suit. The slightly oversized set featured a double-breasted blazer with clear buttons and sharp lapels, as well as wide-leg pants. Adding to her executive elegance was a pair of black Valentino cat-eye sunglasses, pearl stud earrings, and — in place of a briefcase — a white leather top-handle mini bag.

Lady Gaga arrives at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Gaga chose a pair of her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots. The nude pair appeared to total at least 7 inches in height, and — from the singer’s past forays in the brand’s platform shoes — featured a closed toe and lace-up silhouette. The pair created a versatile base for her outfit, and smoothly complemented her look’s white and black tones in a sleek neutral palette.

Platform shoes have been on the rise this season, as high heels return to regular shoe rotations for events and nightlife. The style often adds a height boost to any ensemble, whether in boot or heel form. Stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Cynthia Nixon, and Sarah Jessica Parker have all been spotted in various styles in recent weeks, hailing from brands like Naked Wolfs, Saint Laurent, and Gianvito Rossi.

When it comes to fashion, there isn’t a style Gaga hasn’t worn — or, where shoes are concerned, a heel that’s too high. The star recently returned to elements of her late 2000’s style, featuring daring dresses and bodysuits paired with sky-high heels. For red carpets, she often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from a variety of luxury labels, including Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Alexander McQueen, and Versace. When off duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike for more casual looks.

Elevate your summer looks in platform boots, inspired by Lady Gaga.

