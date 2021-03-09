Lady Gaga Reveals First Fashion Look as ‘Lady Gucci’ in New Movie

Lady Gaga is fully immersed in her latest role as “Lady Gucci.” The singer posted herself and co-star Adam Driver in costume as “House of Gucci” characters Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci Tuesday on Instagram.

“Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci,” Gaga wrote, wearing a white fur hat, gold jewelry and black turtleneck. Driver, meanwhile, is dressed in a cable-knit sweater and white snow pants for scenes in the Italian Alps.

This marks the first-look of Gaga as Reggiani. She is starring in Ridley Scott’s film “House of Gucci,” which follows the dramatic story of how Reggiani — the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci — plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renown fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

Reggiani, who was found guilty of orchestrating her ex-husband’s 1995 assassination, gained the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years in prison before being released in 2016.

Gaga is also starring alongside Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino in the Gucci family dynasty biopic, which she is currently on set filming.

Earlier today, the “Chromatica singer” was seen on set at the Gressoney St. Jean ski resort in Northern Italy. She was photographed in a retro-style red ski suit, fur hat, goggles and gold belt, sipping espresso.

Lady Gaga wears a red catsuit as she hits the slopes while filming “Gucci” in Gressoney St. Jean, Italy, March 9. CREDIT: Oliver Palombi/MEGA

Gaga began filming in Rome in February and has continued her fashion streak, even when she is out of character.

Last week, for example, she stepped out of her hotel in her go-to black sky-high platform Pleaser heels, which she paired with a Max Mara pant suit ensemble.

Lady Gaga heads out to set in Italy as she films her new movie, “Gucci,” in Rome, March 4. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio/MEGA

The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 24.