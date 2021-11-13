Lady Gaga Is Sultry In Red Versace Corset Dress at the ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Gaga in a red Versace corset dress on the red carpet at the Milan premier of "House of Gucci."

Lady Gaga is literally the “Lady in Red” in her latest red carpet moment. The actress hit the Milan premiere of the upcoming and much-hyped film “House of Gucci”, in another dramatic ensembles that proves the star is just getting started in bringing the looks ahed of the film’s November 24 release.

For the red carpet, Gaga donned a crimson red satin Versace dress with a corset detailing and a thigh-high slit — all the better to show off a pair of satin crimson-red, pointed-toe platform stiletto heels that perfectly matched the seductive gown. The whole look was pulled together with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and a chic half-up, half-down updo, perfectly arched eyebrows, a glossy nude lip and bold, smokey eye makeup.

Gaga, much like Reggiani, herself is known for wearing looks that are larger-than-life, and the actress’s film looks as the Italian femme fatale are already well documented.

Lady Gaga attends the premiere of “House of Gucci” in Milan, Italy on November 13, 2021. Photo Credit: maximon / MEGA CREDIT: maximon / MEGA Gaga’s character is based off real-life ex-socialite of the same name, ex-wife and convicted of arranging the assassination of husband and Head of Gucci Maurizio Gucci. The singer and actress has worn head-to-toe Gucci pieces both on and off-screen, including a bedazzled ankle-length Gucci dress with matching cape, a silver metallic Gucci purse and sky-high beige pleaser boots. While the outfit screams “House of Gucci,” the sky-high platforms are classic Haus of Gaga.

Whether she’s wearing a pair of lady-like beige pumps or going all out in patent leather pleaser boots, Gaga definitely knows how to rock her footwear. We can’t wait to see her upcoming looks as the House of Gucci promotional tour goes on.

