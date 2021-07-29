Lady Gaga Turns Heads in 9-Inch Heels, Dramatic Bodysuit & Glittering Tights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga is back again with her towering 9-inch heels.

The superstar stepped out on Wednesday in a head-turning monochrome outfit as she left the Highline Stages in New York’s Meatpacking District. Her look was complete with a high-neck black bodysuit with a matching black belt, a black oversized blazer draped across her shoulders and dark glittery tights. She wrapped her hair in a black turban and wore black sunglasses as well.

Lady Gaga in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

The “A Star Is Born” actress wore a statement shoe, to say the least. Her 9-inch platform black heels added serious height to her 5-foot-1 frame, and added dimension to the monochrome look. The heels were a lace-up silhouette with shiny leather uppers. These shoes were a close match to a pair she was spotted in on Monday: Pleaser Shoes clocking in at 9 inches in height with an over 5-inch platform base for balance. The singer wore a more toned-down look on Monday, pairing the shoes with a simple yet chic black midi dress.

Lady Gaga in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Lady Gaga doesn’t shy away from reaching new heights — literally. The “Telephone” musician’s favorite designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Jimmy Choo, Cecilio Castrillo, Demonia and Versace among other labels. When it comes to apparel, on the other hand, the 35-year-old often sports styles from Alessandra Rich, Christian Siriano, Dior and more.

If you’re looking for leather boots with height but aren’t quite ready to tackle 9 inches like Lady Gaga, look no further.

