Lady Gaga Turns Heads in 8-Inch Heels & Crystal-Embellished Halter Dress at ‘House of Gucci’ NY Premiere

Lady Gaga made waves on Tuesday night as she arrived at the NYC “House of Gucci” premiere wearing an eye-popping gown and sky-high platforms.

Wearing custom Giorgio Armani Privé, the “Chromatica” singer showed off a stunning black velvet bustier column dress featuring a crystal-embellished tulle halter prime and an oversized bow at the neck. The show-stopping look brings to mind the selection of plush black velvet designs that Armani debuted on the runway at his fall ’18 haute couture show.

Lady Gaga arrives in a plush black velvet bustier column dress with a crystal-embellished tulle halter prime. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, for shoes, Gaga opted for a pair of her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots. The “A Star Is Born” actress chose the brand’s XTREME-1020 style, which boasts a lace-up front and an approximately 4-inch platform and 8-inch heel.

Lady Gaga shows off her signature towering platform high heel boots. CREDIT: MEGA

The 35-year-old performer further accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a diamond and gold Schlumberger link bracelet and diamond cluster stud earrings. She wore her hair up in a retro-inspired ‘do and pulled things together with a timeless red lip, a smokey eye and contrasting white nails.

A closer look at Gaga’s bold black ankle boots featuring an approximately 4-inch platform and 8-inch high heels. CREDIT: MEGA

A longtime fan of the designer, the “Bad Romance” singer sparkled in a futuristic Armani Privé gown at the 2010 Grammy Awards, where she picked up five awards.

lip through the gallery to check out more of Lady Gaga’s wildest shoe moments through the years.