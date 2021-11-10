Lady Gaga Soars in 8-Inch Heels With Gucci Logomania Dress and Cape in London

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lady Gaga brought her character from the upcoming film “House of Gucci” to life today in the ultimate designer ensemble.

Lady Gaga wearing full Gucci and a pair of platform Pleaser boots in London.

The singer was dressed in a monogrammed Gucci outfit as she left her London hotel, Corinthia. The look featured a long dress with the classic Gucci logo printed. The exterior had a slight shimmery detail. She paired the dress with a matching cape that boasted a leather lining on the collar and down the trim. She accessorized with a silver Gucci top strap shoulder bag with metal logo detail.

Lady Gaga wearing full Gucci and a pair of platform Pleaser boots in London. CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came in cream-colored platinum leather and featured lace-up detailing as well as a thick-soled base and towering 8-inch heels.

Detail of Lady Gaga’s boots. CREDIT: Splash

When it comes to Gaga’s shoes, she is no stranger to pushing the limits of how high her heels can get. The “A Star Is Born” actress‘ go-to designers for everything footwear include Jimmy Choo, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs. When it comes to attire, you can find the 35-year-old in pieces from Alessandra Rich, Dior, Christian Siriano and more.

Lady Gaga wearing a brown dress and gold strappy sandals pumps in London. CREDIT: MEGA Beyond red carpet style, Lady Gaga’s reach is never-ending; the performer created her own beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, and has starred in campaigns for Dom Perignon, Tiffany & Co. and Valentino amongst other major names.

