Lady Gaga Goes Retro With Polka Dot Dress, Graphic Bag, and Sharp White Pumps

Lady Gaga just revived retro style in her latest outfit.

While in New York City for rehearsals with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall, the Grammy-winning musician stepped out in a black and white dress by Rodarte, printed with polka dots. The wrap-style piece featured a thick belt and white collar, bringing a distinct ’60s look — similarly to Gaga’s upcoming “House of Gucci” portrayal of socialite Patrizia Reggiani. The star completed her outfit with a pair of black Celine sunglasses, crystal and pearl Agmes Sandra drop earrings, and a delicate diamond ring — plus a chic white top-handle Delvaux bag, printed with black lettering stating “Love For Sale.”

Lady Gaga arrives at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Gaga chose a pair of white leather pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti. The Alexandra style featured slick 4-inch tall chrome heels, as well as sharp pointed toes. Paired with the rest of her look, the shoes gave the outfit’s vintage-inspired aesthetic a sleek finish. Gaga’s pumps retail for $535 (marked down from $713) on Farfetch.com.

Lady Gaga arrives at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Gaga’s Zanotti pumps. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Alexandra pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Pointed-toe pumps have been on the rise this month as high heels return to regular shoe rotations for events and nightlife. The sleek shoes often add a streamlined edge to any look, thanks to their sharp silhouette. Gaga’s worn numerous pairs in recent weeks from top labels like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, as well as Zanotti — whose Sphera and Carolyn heels she’s been spotted in throughout the summer. Stars like Paris Hilton, Kate Beckinsale, and Vanessa Hudgens have also caught on to the trend, wearing similar pairs by Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Casadei.

Lady Gaga arrives at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Lady Gaga arrives at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, there isn’t a style Gaga hasn’t worn — or a heel that’s too high. The star recently returned to elements of her late 2000’s style, donning 9-inch-tall Pleaser boots for everyday wear. For red carpets, she often wears platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from a variety of luxury labels, including Brian Atwood, Alexander McQueen, and Versace. When off duty, she also wears sneakers by APL and Nike for more casual looks.

