Lady Gaga Gives ‘Cocktail Attire’ a New Meaning in Fur Coat, Tie Dye Leggings and These Cozy Boots Celebs Love

Leave it to Lady Gaga to make a fashion statement in cozy wear.

On Saturday, the songstress shared a photo of herself sipping a fruity cocktail on a balcony in Italy, wearing a bold fur coat. The plush outerwear piece, which was made custom for Gaga by Florentina Leitner in collaboration with her stylist Tom Eerebout, features a red and pink swirl design and wide sleeves.

Underneath, Gaga made a case for doubling up on patterns as she wore a tie dye bralette and coordinating leggings from Year of Ours. The piece featured a rib knit construction. The pants retail for $60, and the top comes with a $66 price tag at SaksFifthAvenue.com. The star then layered the set with a blue flannel.

Mixing patterns and prints has become a trending style hack among celebrities. Stars like Sofia Vergara and Sarah Jessica Parker have also given the look a try. While the idea is certainly intimidating, it makes for a bold and unforgettable outfit. If you’re not ready for something as vibrant as Gaga’s look, consider mixing patterns and prints of the same color family to start.

As for footwear, Gaga kept the cozy theme going with a pair of boots from Ugg. Called the Bailey Button II, the shoes are equipped with sheepskin uppers, a wood button and elastic closure and a suede heel counter. The boots are also constructed with a sheepskin lining, making them ideal for all day wear.

Gaga has been spending most of her time in Italy, filming “House of Gucci.” She stars as Patrizia Reggiani — the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. The film will depict the Gucci family dynasty and the murder of Maurizio, the grandson of the brand’s founder, Guccio Gucci. Gaga’s character was found guilty of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination in 1995.

Since filming began, Gaga has been photographed in a number of eye-catching looks, including a classic lace bridal gown, which was teamed with Manolo Blahnik pumps, a vibrant purple dress and a red zip-up ski suit.

