Lady Gaga Goes Grunge in 8-Inch Purple Platform Boots & Ripped Fishnets to Celebrate ‘Born This Way’ Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga was spotted in West Hollywood, Calif., as she was granted a key to the city to commemorate her work as an LGBTQ+ advocate. May 23rd was officially declared “Born This Way” Day, and she was honored on the 10-year anniversary of the release of her album “Born This Way.”

Alongside being an activist, Gaga is no rookie when it comes to fashion. The “A Star Is Born” actress also arrived to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Abbey restaurant in a grunge look at the event. She paired chunky fuchsia platform boots that featured silver chain detailing with ripped fishnet stockings and a short, black oversized T-shirt. The pop star chose to accessorize this look with silver chunky jewelry and rolled up her sleeves using safety pins for an added edgy touch.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 30th anniversary of The Abbey and “Born This Way” Day in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

Lady Gaga arrives at the 30th anniversary of The Abbey and “Born This Way” Day in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA Over the years the Grammy winner, 35, has been known for her wild fashion choices. Although 8-inch platforms may not be everyone’s first choice, Gaga has proven her impressive ability to strut in the tallest of footwear. In the past, Gaga has claimed that her style aims to encourage her fans, who she deems her “little monsters,” to be confident in themselves and be proud of who they are. Ahead of Pride month, Gaga continues to celebrate individuality through her music and acting.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 30th anniversary of The Abbey in West Hollywood where she received the key to the city of West Hollywood. Lady Gaga was seen posing outside of the bar and restaurant on a mural that read BORN THIS WAY. 23 May 2021 Pictured: Lady Gaga. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757075_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

