Lady Gaga is Ferocious in Cheetah Print and Nude Pumps While Promoting “House of Gucci”

Lady Gaga out in Milan while promoting "House of Gucci."

Oh la la, Lady Gaga. The star continues her promotional tour for “House of Gucci” and subsequent red carpet fashion blitz ahead of the film’s November 24 release, this time in Milan, in a body-hugging, cheetah-print dress.

For this striking ensemble, Gaga chose Italian fashion house Valentino. The gown came from the brand’s pre-fall ’21 “Roman Palazzo” collection, as did the elegant gold hoops and white leather purse with a gold chain. The star finished her look with a smoky eye and pinned-back platinum locks, and a pair of nude satin pointed-toe pumps.

Lady Gaga in Milan, Italy on November 13, 2021. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA Gaga’s character is based off real-life ex-socialite of the same name, ex-wife and convicted of arranging the assassination of husband and Head of Gucci Maurizio Gucci. Reggiani; much like Gaga herself, was known for wearing larger-than-life looks.

For the press tour, Gaga has been multiple looks from the actual House of Gucci; including this bedazzled ankle-length Gucci dress with matching cape, silver Gucci purse and; a Gaga classic, sky-high, laced-up platform boots.

Lady Gaga seen leaving her London hotel in a head-to-toe Gucci ensembles paired with sky-high platformed boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Another outfit Gaga wore on the press tour was this iconic bright purple sheer, caped dress from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2022 collection similarly styled with a pair of fishnet tights and a sky-high platformed boots.

Lady Gaga wearing a vibrant purple Gucci gown from the spring 2022 collection. CREDIT: Splash News

As Gaga continues promoting the already iconic film, we look forward to seeing what other looks she turns up in on the red carpet and for press events.

