Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

By Aaron Royce
Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week.

The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor.

Lady Gaga leaves a "House of Gucci" screening in Leicester Square, London.
Lady Gaga leaves a “House of Gucci” screening in Leicester Square, London.
CREDIT: MEGA
Lady Gaga leaves a "House of Gucci" screening in Leicester Square, London.
Lady Gaga leaves a “House of Gucci” screening in Leicester Square, London.
CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels, bringing a sharp finish to her ensemble. Gaga’s platforms retail for £795.00 (approximately $1,600) on DAccori.com.

Lady Gaga leaves a "House of Gucci" screening in Leicester Square, London.
Lady Gaga leaves a “House of Gucci” screening in Leicester Square, London.
CREDIT: MEGA
A closer look at Gaga's sandals.
A closer look at Gaga’s sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA
D'Accori's Belle sandals.
D’Accori’s Belle sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of D'Accori

However, this wasn’t the only statement-making outfit Gaga wore this week. The star also wore a full Gucci outfit for the film’s screening, featuring a logo-covered midi dress and cape trimmed in brown leather. The ensemble was complete with a ’70s-inspired metallic clutch, oversized sunglasses and towering pink Pleaser boots.

Lady Gaga attends a "House Of Gucci" screening in Leicester Square, London.
Lady Gaga attends a “House Of Gucci” screening in Leicester Square, London.
CREDIT: BB/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

