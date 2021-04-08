Lady Gaga Transforms into a Bride on the Set of ‘House of Gucci’ in a Classic Lace Gown & Timeless Manolo Pumps 

Here comes the bride.

On Thursday, Lady Gaga was photographed on the set of “House of Gucci” in Italy, filming the scene of her character Patrizia Reggiani marrying Maurizio Gucci. For the occasion, Gaga was dressed in a classic lace bridal gown. The dress featured sheer sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The look was complimented by a lace train.

As for footwear, Gaga wore timeless white pumps from Manolo Blahnik. Called the Hangisi Bride, the shoes feature a white satin construction and are finalized with a crystal bejeweled buckle at the toe. The style retails for $995 at the label’s website.

Lady Gaga on the set of “House of Gucci” on April 8 in Rome, Italy. CREDIT: MEGA

Lady Gaga CREDIT: MEGA

For a different scene today, Gaga leaned on Manolo again as she wore the label’s classic BB black leather pointed-toe stiletto pumps with a vibrant purple dress and cozy fur coat. The heels retail for $665 at NeimanMarcus.com.

Since production began earlier this year, Gaga has been spotted on set in Italy, showcasing a plethora of noteworthy looks.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Bride CREDIT: Manolo Blahnik

In March, the “Bad Romance” singer was seen at Gressoney St. Jean ski resort, sporting a a 1980s-style red zip-up ski suit with a furry hat, matching cherry goggles and a cinched black and gold belt. On her feet, Gaga opted for snowboots. The black mid-calf height pair included metallic straps and a buckled finish for security.

Lady Gaga on the set of “House of Gucci” on April 8. CREDIT: MEGA

Gaga will star alongside alongside Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s new movie depicting the Gucci family dynasty and the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the brand’s founder, Guccio Gucci.

Gaga’s character was found guilty of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination in 1995.

