Lady Gaga Dazzles in Crystal-Embellished Cutout Blazer & Peekaboo Bra With Matching Thigh-High Boots Fresh Off the Runway

Lady Gaga has been embracing high-fashion looks left and right on the “House of Gucci” promo tour, but her more recent is the most coveted, yet.

Lady Gaga in a dazzling Gucci outfit. CREDIT: WnC/MEGA

Mother Monster stepped out of her London hotel on Friday in one of Alexander McQueen’s most-recent, show-stopping creations. Her dazzling look was comprised of a cut-out tuxedo blazer that’s dripping with embellishments; she matched it with thigh-high “Arc” boots that resembled tights.

Creative director Sarah Burton’s spring 2022 collection for the British house, which she just debuted in East London in October, was the first one since the pandemic hit and it didn’t miss a beat, as demonstrated by Gaga herself.

On Monday, the Academy Award-winning actress ditched her maximalist ways for a minimalist dress by Et Ochs, while attending a “House of Gucci” screening in Leicester Square. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps, a daring thigh-high slit, and a flowing train.

For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels, bringing a sharp finish to her ensemble.

There's no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The "Paparazzi" singer's red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she's been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she's returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

