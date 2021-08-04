Lady Gaga Brings the Drama in 9-Inch Platform Heels With a Sculptural Dress to Prep for Tony Bennett Concert

Lady Gaga looks avant-garde and like a gust of summer-friendly wind.
On Aug. 4, The “Chromatica” singer graced the streets of NYC, where she was entering the Radio City Music Hall to prepare for her concert with jazz legend Tony Bennett.
She wore a blue dress made of seersucker material that featured various drapes and curves that almost look sculptural. She accessed the look by wearing minimal jewelry and a sleek pair of oversized shades.
Gaga slipped on a pair of 9-inch platform heels that beckon back to her “Born This Way” era of fashion. The heels are white and lace all the way up the boot.
She was recently spotted in 9-inch heels last week.
When it comes to Gaga’s personal style, it’s very fashion-forward, and she tends to dabble in brands like Versace, Valentino and Marc Jacobs. On the footwear front, she tends to wear an eye-catching heel in the form of sandals, boots, and of course, platform heels that defy gravity. Her red carpet looks are some of the most talked-about moments in pop culture and fashion.
Gaga is considered a poster child for the fashion industry. She has campaigned with brands like Tiffany and Co., Tom Ford, H&M and her favorite, Versace. Gaga has also created her own ventures in the beauty industry with her “Fame” perfume, which debuted in 2012, and her Haus Laboratories makeup line.
