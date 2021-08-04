Lady Gaga Brings the Drama in 9-Inch Platform Heels With a Sculptural Dress to Prep for Tony Bennett Concert

Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for return of dogs after thief steals them and shoots dog walker identified as Ryan Fischer. FILE PHOTO: Lady Gaga arrives to the red carpet for the 91st Oscars Awards Ceremony in Hollywood, California on Sunday 24 February 2019. 26 Feb 2021 Pictured: February 26, 2021, Los Angeles, California, USA: Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for return of dogs after thief steals them and shoots dog walker identified as Ryan Fischer. FILE PHOTO: Lady Gaga on the red carpet of the 67th Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre on Sunday, September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. .JAVIER ROJAS/PI. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA736017_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Lady Gaga looks avant-garde and like a gust of summer-friendly wind.

On Aug. 4, The “Chromatica” singer graced the streets of NYC, where she was entering the Radio City Music Hall to prepare for her concert with jazz legend Tony Bennett.

Lady Gaga arrives at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

Lady Gaga arrives at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

She wore a blue dress made of seersucker material that featured various drapes and curves that almost look sculptural. She accessed the look by wearing minimal jewelry and a sleek pair of oversized shades.

Gaga slipped on a pair of 9-inch platform heels that beckon back to her “Born This Way” era of fashion. The heels are white and lace all the way up the boot.

Detail of Lady Gaga’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA She was recently spotted in 9-inch heels last week.

When it comes to Gaga’s personal style, it’s very fashion-forward, and she tends to dabble in brands like Versace, Valentino and Marc Jacobs. On the footwear front, she tends to wear an eye-catching heel in the form of sandals, boots, and of course, platform heels that defy gravity. Her red carpet looks are some of the most talked-about moments in pop culture and fashion.

Gaga is considered a poster child for the fashion industry. She has campaigned with brands like Tiffany and Co., Tom Ford, H&M and her favorite, Versace. Gaga has also created her own ventures in the beauty industry with her “Fame” perfume, which debuted in 2012, and her Haus Laboratories makeup line.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Leather Platform Booties, $995.

CREDIT: Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr Martens Leather Flared Lace Up Boots, $170.

CREDIT: Revolve

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Platform Bootie, $215.