Lady Gaga Has Punk Rock Vibes in 8-Inch Heels, Stevie Nicks T-Shirt & Ripped Jeans in NYC

Lady Gaga looks like an off-duty rockstar in her latest getup.

The “Monster” singer was spotted while leaving an AMC theater in NYC today while wearing an outfit that was intrinsically Gaga and cool. For the ensemble, the “Come to Mama” singer slipped on a black blazer over a black Stevie Nicks T-shirt. She paired this fun mixture of textures with a pair of distressed black jeans that featured two gaping holes at the knees on each leg.

Lady Gaga is photographed leaving an AMC Movie Theater in New York City after attending a movie screening on Nov. 17. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Lady Gaga’s black pleaser boots. CREDIT: SplashNews

When it came down to the shoes, Gaga slipped on a pair of her signature Pleaser heels. She has worn the Xtreme-1020 style of shoe for so long and often that the design has become synonymous with the starlet’s signature sartorial roster.

Gaga is known for having an iconic sense of fashion that has made her one of the industry’s most beloved darlings. From her dramatic flair for wearing raw meat on the VMA red carpet to her arriving at the American Music Awards wearing purple Versace while riding on a horse made of Chanel bags, Gaga proves that she knows what she’s doing when it comes to creating a breathtaking moment.

On red carpets, Gaga typically gravitates towards beautiful creations from brands like Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Georges Hobeika Couture and Givenchy.

Gaga has also, of course, cut her teeth within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Versace, Tiffany and Co. and Coach.

