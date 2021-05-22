Kylie Jenner Styles an $18K Vintage Jumpsuit With the Coolest Versace Pumps

Kylie Jenner proves why an all-black outfit is the perfect Friday night look while out for dinner last night with her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian. The beauty entrepreneur was styled in head-to-toe Versace — down to her footwear.

She wore a plunging corset lace-up jumpsuit from Gianni Versace’s spring ’92 collection. It features a body-conscious silhouette with molded cups and a cut-out detail on the center of the chest with vertical lace-up accents throughout. The black jumpsuit retails on the resale market for a staggering $18,200. The Kylie Cosmetics founder accessorized the outfit with a $1,425 Versace Virtus small handbag.

Kylie Jenner on May 21, 2021. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

For footwear, Jenner completed the evening ensemble with a pair of the Versace Safety Pin patent pumps. These sleek heels feature a slingback design with a full Italian leather construction, a sharp pointed toe and a gold safety-pin accent on the ankle strap, an adjustable buckle closure in coordinating hardware, complete with a 4.33-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $950 and are available for purchase on Luisaviaroma.com.

Here’s a closer look at Kylie Jenner’s Versace pumps. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps with eye-catching ankle strap details are one of the hottest footwear trends for 2021, especially when styled with monochrome looks.

This combination has become Kylie Jenner’s signature look for nighttime outings. On March 27, the 23-year-old embraced the aesthetic and leaned into the buzzy ankle-wrap sandal trend. She styled an all-white dress and coat pairing from the LaQuan Smith fall ’21 collection with a pair of the buzzy Amina Muaddi x AWGE Flacko leather sandals. These open-toe shoes feature a chainmail ankle strap, further confirming this embellished-ankle trend.

Kylie Jenner has long proved her footwear prowess and often gravitates toward designer pumps and strappy heeled sandal styles that perfectly color coordinate with the rest of her attire.

On May 2, Jenner styled another full-length vintage look, where she teamed a printed maxi dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring ’05 collection with a pair of Jimmy Choo Metz sandal heels, which also featured a more subtle yet on-trend ankle-wrap design.

Some of the social media personalities’ other favorite elevated shoe styles include those from Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, Gianvito Rossi and The Attico.

Embrace the entrepreneur’s sleek footwear aesthetic with similar pointed toe pumps available below.

