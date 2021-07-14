Kylie Jenner Does Sporty Glam in Matching Crop Top & Sweatpants With Travis Scott’s New Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner leaned into her sporty side while running errands this week — with a hint of her signature glamour.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped donned a sharp and simple black athleisure set yesterday afternoon. The matching crop top and sweatpants made for a coordinated and comfortable outfit. Jenner paired the set with sleek black sunglasses and socks, as well as a blue patent leather handbag. Naturally, the former reality television star added a touch of her staple bling to the casual look through a crystal body chain, anklet and ring, as well as a diamond bracelet and multiple earrings.

For footwear, Jenner donned a pair of Nike sneakers — specifically, the unreleased Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OGs. The shoes featured a black, white, cream and cobalt blue color palette and a reversed Nike Swoosh logo within a low-top silhouette. Additional details included embroidered Air Jordan and Cactus Jack — Scott’s record label — logos on the sneakers’ heels. Jenner’s pair complemented her blue bag and black ensemble, creating a two-toned look that proved her knack for coordinating looks.

The sneakers are part of Scott’s recent collaboration with the athletic brand. Previously the rapper released a black, white, and brown suede Air Jordan 1 High that promptly sold out. The collection’s most recent news includes a planned release for a blue colorway — matching Jenner’s low-top style — of the Air Jordan 1 High OG sneakers on July 29. Jenner’s shoes aren’t rumored to come out until August 13, though you can currently buy a pair for $2,150 on Goat.com.

Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Goat.com

Jenner’s latest ensemble is the most recent instance of her wearing coordinating or fully monochrome outfits this season. The beauty mogul has been previously spotted in looks that matched and coordinated hues of green, black, and brown, including matching shoes by labels like Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. The styling hack to create a streamlined outfit through pieces in the same print or color is one of the season’s most popular, beloved by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria and Bella Hadid.

Jenner’s shoe style has range, proven by a sneak peek at her future footwear. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star gave fans a look inside part of her closet earlier this week on Instagram, simply captioned “summer lineup.” The image included a range of colorful pumps, sandals, and mules by Alexandre Vauthier, The Attico, Bottega Veneta and Amina Muaddi, as well as a selection of handbags by Veneta, Ottolinger, Hermes and Chanel.

When it comes to shoes, Jenner’s style does have a wide range. The reality television personality frequently wears numerous silhouettes, colors and heel heights, making her somewhat of a dark horse where footwear is concerned. Oftentimes, the socialite wears pointed-toe pumps and boots with stiletto heels by brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin and Yeezy. Sneakers have also been a popular pick for Jenner, who regularly slips into Nike and Jordan Brand styles. The star was formerly a mainstay in the sneaker world, serving as a brand ambassador for Puma and Adidas.

Slip on a pair of blue sneakers this summer, inspired by Kylie Jenner.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Forum Mid sneakers, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Asics Gel Nandi 360 sneakers, $100 (was $200).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike HyperSpeed Court sneakers, $80.

Flip through the gallery for more of Kylie Jenner’s style evolution over the years.