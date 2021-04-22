×
Kylie Jenner Gives the Transparent Shoe Trend a Regal Twist With Pearl-Adorned Heels That Almost Look too Dainty to Wear

By Robyn Merrett
Kylie Jenner has been known to make a shoe statement, but her latest pair of heels may be her most eye-catching to date.

On Wednesday, the reality star took to Instagram to share a glamorous look of herself while posing next to her sister Kendall Jenner’s dog.

“Balls to the walls,” Kylie captioned the shot, which shows her wearing a flowy gray satin dress. She teamed the sleek look with a pair of futuristic white sunglasses and a series of pearls around her wrists.

Kylie opted continued the pearl theme with her footwear. The beauty mogul kept the transparent shoe trend alive with a pair of pointed toe PVC heels that sat atop a metallic insole. The shoes were then finalized with a stiletto heel and pearls adorning the toe and ankle.

Transparent heels are a popular style among celebrities. In addition to Kylie, stars like Chrissy Teigen, Irina Shayk and Heidi Klum are fans of the look. The style is perhaps most popular due to its versatility. The look pairs well with almost any look and color and is fun for fall, winter, spring and summer.

In addition to finding ways to give the clear shoe trend a twist, Kylie has also managed to redefine cozy wear. Earlier this month, Kylie boarded a private jet, wearing a comfy pair of crochet paints from Magda Butrym. She teamed the bottoms with a knitted top from Dion Lee.

Atop the ensemble, Kylie wore a woven blazer also by the label, making a case for wearing loungewear as business casual. She further elevated the look woven sandal heels — also  from Dion Lee. The shoes featured a 4-inch heel and mesh lining.

Like transparent heels, woven shoes are a must-have wardrobe essential. The springy look, which has long been popular, can be found in the form of heels, mules, flats and loafers. Brands like Bottega Veneta recently gave the look a new boost with the release of their Raffia Stretch Mules and Lido silhouettes.

Try out these transparent heels that give the trend a twist.

