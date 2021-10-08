Kylie Jenner Delivers an All-Red Heart-Shaped Silhouette in Catsuit and Soaring Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kylie Jenner put together a red-hot look.

The model and social media maven is taking a page from her sister Kim Kardashian’s book of monochromatic style. On Instagram, the beauty mogul posted herself posing and cradling her baby bump. Ensemble-wise, Jenner wore all-red from the British designer Richard Quinn. She paired the outfit with a colorful shoulder bag that added the perfect touch of contrast.

For the shoes, Jenner donned a pair of red pumps that connected to the overall catsuit.

As most already know, Jenner has very specific and authentic fashion tastes that create waves when she posts her edgy outfits on social media. From edgy dresses, sleek catsuits, intricate swimsuits, trendy separates and fun halters. On the footwear front, Jenner wears silhouettes from beloved labels like Chanel and Bottega Veneta. When it comes to accessories, Jenner is known for her vast collection of Hermés Birkin bags.

Jenner is well-known for her work within the beauty and fashion industries, from her own cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, to her modeling in ad campaigns for brands like Puma, Balmain and Stuart Weitzman. Jenner also has her own line of swimwear that feels trendy yet timeless.

Put on a pair of red pumps and add an elevated spice to your fall outfits.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Red Patent Pumps, $95.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps, $95.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 100 Patent Leather Pumps, $745.

