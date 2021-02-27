Kylie Jenner Makes a Case For the Pantless Trend With Hot Pink Oversized Shirt and Sandals Look

Kylie Jenner kicked off the weekend on Friday in a hot pink, oversized shirt ensemble.

The beauty entrepreneur styled a full look from the Valentino spring ’21 collection on the heels of her new YouTube videos release, also starring Kourtney Kardashian.

Posting a photo on Instagram, Jenner wore the Italian luxury label’s oversized button-down shirt in a stand-out fuschia colorway. It featured a classic collar, long sleeves and a thigh-grazing silhouette. To replicate the runway look, Jenner teamed the tailored piece with a pair of black leather shorts. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of black sunglasses and rings in gold hardware.

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star completed the ensemble with the Valentino Garavani Atelier 03 Rose Edition sandals in the black. These floral-inspired shoes feature leather uppers with layered petals to create a three-dimensional rose detail across the toe, an adjustable buckled ankle strap, a square toe and a 3.9-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $1,090 and are still available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Related Kylie Jenner's Oversize Blazer, Cutoff Shorts & Knee-High Boots Are the Perfect Spring Outfit Formula Kylie Jenner's Feathery Bandage Top, Slick Skinny Jeans & Slingbacks Make for Bold Style Kylie Jenner's Neon Dress & Invisible Sandals Are an Unexpected Combo for Pumping Gas

Here’s a closer look at the Valentino Garavani Atelier 03 Rose Edition Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When choosing more elevated shoe styles, Jenner gravitates towards pumps and sandal heels from brands including Bottega Veneta, Gianvito Rossi, Givenchy and Amina Muaddi, who also was recently spotted in this same Valentino look.

The founder of her namesake brand styled this bright pink ensemble with a Valentino yellow handbag and a pair of leopard print pumps. The animal-printed heels appear are the Silk Ursina Leopard Satin Pumps from her namesake collection. They retail for $940 and are available for purchase on coltoriboutique.com.

In Oct. 2020, Jenner was spotted in the Sami 95mm Crystal Embellished Mules from Amina Muaddi and teamed them with a monochrome bright blue look from Rotate Birger Christensen and Goyard mini tote bag. Amina Muaddi footwear has become a staple in nearly every Kardashian-Jenner sister’s wardrobe.

Kylie Jenner in Amina Muaddi on Oct. 21, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is also frequently spotted in the luxury label’s styles and counted its signature flared heels as some of her go-to formal shoes. Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and more stylish stars also often share their affinity for Amina Muaddi shoes, confirming the designer’s cult-shoe status.

Click through this gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s style evolution over the years.