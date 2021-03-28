Kylie Jenner Goes Old Hollywood Glam in White Mini Dress, Buzzy Designer Heels & the Fuzziest Coat You’ll See Today 

It may be spring, but Kylie Jenner just stepped out of a winter wonderland with her latest look.

On Saturday, Jenner took to Instagram to showcase a snowy ensemble from Laquan Smith. The reality star got dolled up in the label’s Textured-Knit Mini Dress, which features a slim fit and turtleneck. Jenner teamed the look, which is from the brand’s fall ’21 line and comes with a $1,195 price tag at ModaOperandi.com, with the matching coat from the collection.

The fuzzy outerwear piece perfectly complimented the dresses as it is designed with a hooded back, long sleeves and a below-knee hemline.

The coat certainly gives loungewear some competition as it also offers a relaxed fit and is ultra soft to the touch. The coat retails for $3,000. Jenner then accessorized with Jimmy Choo’s glittering Bon Bon Crystal Top Handle Bag. Bergdorf Goodman currently sells the pouch for $4,650.

As for footwear, Jenner continued the monochrome theme with a pair of white heels from the buzzy Amina Muaddi x AWGE Flacko collection. Muaddi, who was named Designer of the Year at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards, teamed up with A$AP Rocky to create a line of sleek heels.

Related Kylie Jenner's Ultra-Glam Look Includes A Leather Trench Coat & Must-See Hérmes Bag Sofia Richie Elevates Her Classic Black Tank & Ripped Jeans Combo With These Futuristic Boots Kylie Jenner Is So 2000s In a Mesh Catsuit & Red Velvet Skirt For Justin Bieber's Album Release Party

Amina Muaddi x AWGE Flacko Napa Sandals with Chain Strap CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

Jenner’s pair are the Napa Sandals with Chain Strap. The shoes feature white leather uppers, an exaggerated pedestal heel and a pointed peep toe. The shoes, which retail for $1,550 at BergdorfGoodman.com, are finalized with a chain-embellished ankle strap.

Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles on March 26, 2021. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Jenner’s look is only a continuation of the many bold ensembles she has sported within the last few days.

On Friday, Jenner stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills, wearing a gray leather trench coat that featured a double-breasted silhouette, puffed sleeves and a belted waist. The outerwear piece was also equipped with gold hardware. On her feet, Jenner opted for shinny black boots. The footwear appeared to be of patent leather construction with a sharp pointed toe.

Click through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s style evolution.