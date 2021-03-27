×
Kylie Jenner’s Ultra-Glam Look Includes A Leather Trench Coat & Must-See Hérmes Bag

By Elisa Lewittes
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner steps out for dinner wearing a leather trench coat and a massive pearl necklace in Beverly Hills, CA
Kylie Jenner stepped out in chic Friday night attire — with an elegant iteration of her signature leather coat and sharp footwear.

While heading to dinner in Beverly Hills, the beauty mogul stepped out in a gray leather trench coat that features a double-breasted silhouette with puffed sleeves and a belted waist detail with gold hardware. While the statement outerwear covered the rest of her outfit, Jenner’s accessories perfectly tie the look together. She chose a chunky gold chain choker necklace with layered oversized pearl pendants throughout, small gold hoop earrings and rings with an Hemès bag featuring a textured black material with gold hardware to match her jewelry.

kylie jenner, grey leather trench coat, leather rench coat, pearl necklace, black boots
Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles on March 26, 2021.
CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

For footwear, the Kylie Cosmetics founder finished the ensemble with a pair of black boots. These shoes appear to have a patent leather construction with a mid-calf shaft, a sharp pointed toe and a mid-height stiletto heel.

Kylie Jenner, grey leather trench, leather trench coat,
Here’s a closer look at Kylie Jenner’s black boots.
CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Throughout 2021, Jenner made longline leather outerwear and heeled pointy-toe shoes her uniform. On March 25, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” alumna teamed a head-turning red jumpsuit from Laquan Smith with a sleek red leather coat and pumps in a coordinating hue.

Kylie Jenner, Laquan Smith, Justin Bieber, album release party, leather trench, velvet mesh jumpsuit
Kylie Jenner attends Justin Bieber’s album Release party on March 25, 2021.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Some of her favorite pointy-toe pumps include selections from designer labels, such as Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi, Femme L.A. and The Attico.

When she styles her laidback looks, Jenner often gravitates towards buzzy sneaker silhouettes. Some of her favorite athletic footwear models include styles from the Off White x Nike collaboration and various Air Jordan sneakers.

