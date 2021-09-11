Kylie Jenner Goes Bold in A Brown Leather Jacket, Fur Hat & Acne Knee-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kylie Jenner, who recently took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy, grabbed some lunch with daughter Stormi during a break from New York Fashion Week on Friday afternoon.

CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

While Manhattan temps having been over 80 degrees as of late, the heat didn’t stop Jenner from looking ahead to cozier autumn looks.

Case in point: She rocked a statement-making brown leather jacket as a minidress along with animal-printed, fuzzy knee-high boots, and a tan textured furry bucket hat, all straight from Acne Studios’ Fall 2021 runway collection.

CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Jenner is giving a whole new meaning to the idea of maternity style as of late.

Last week, the beauty creator hit the town in full force when she stepped out in New York in an all-black outfit showstopper. The unexpected outfit — including a sheer lace catsuit and coordinating sarong skirt — is by LaQuan Smith, who just debuted his latest collection at New York Fashion Week on Thursday evening. Kylie threw on a black trench coat and a set of sleek pumps with a unique elongated square toe to complete the chic getup.

Related Nicky Hilton Wears Tiger-Print Dress & Black Pumps At New York Fashion Week Lea Michelle Is Pretty in Pink in a Bold Short Suit & Strappy Sandals At New York Fashion Week Kendall Jenner Keeps Cool in a Spaghetti Strap Top, Split-Hem Trousers & the Chunkiest Boots

Earlier in the week, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star stopped by Carbone in pearl-colored leather attire from Vintage Marcela, which included a slick trench coat and baby bump-hugging halter minidress. The outfit also included Gianvito Rossi “Bree 105” sandals, Balenciaga rectangle sunglasses and graffiti purse.

Looking to add some fall boots to your wardrobe? Try cow printed styles similar to Kylie’s runway-approved style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Nara-C Boots, $149.95

CREDIT: Courtesy of Verishop

Buy Now: Intentionally Blank PG Boots, $249

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: UGG Classic Cow-Print Fur Booties, $160