Kylie Jenner Goes Bold in a Berry-Colored Leather Coat, White Pants and Barely-There Heels that Show Off Her Polished Pedi

Kylie Jenner continues to make the case for dressing up for dinner on a Sunday.

The social media personality added a pop of color to her gray top and white pants combo by putting on a purple trench coat for a Sunday dinner in Los Angeles. Berry is trending as a popular colorway as of late. The actress Anya Taylor-Joy was also spotted in a gown that was a similar color last night during the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Kylie Jenner on March 7, 2021. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Jenner completed her berry-colored outfit with a tiny pink purse and square-toe metallic heels that featured barely-there crystal straps. The elegant sandals showed off the mogul’s glossy pedicure that matched her neutral-colored top and pants.

A closer look at Kylie Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

This wasn’t the first time Jenner went bold on a Sunday night for dinner at Craig’s, a trendy restaurant in West Hollywood. Last February, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore an equally statement-worthy outfit, complete with sleek black patent leather pumps to have dinner at the very same eatery. She was joined by Caitlin Jenner.

Kylie Jenner heads to Craigs Restaurant with Caitlyn Jenner in Los Angeles, Feb. 24. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Just like her wardrobe, the beauty mogul has an impressive collection of shoes. In addition to Jenner’s bold Sunday outfit, she also shared a glimpse into her accessories closet on Instagram.

Jenner’s collection not only includes stylish sandals from Bottega Veneta and Amina Muaddi but also a couple of Birkin bags, which are among the most expensive and exclusive accessories to own.

“13 days till spring,” captioned the influencer. According to Kylie, bright colors and metallics, as well as exaggerated square and pointed-toe sandals will be all the rage for the season ahead.

Below, here are a few styles similar to what Jenner plans to wear in the spring.

