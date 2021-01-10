Kylie Jenner Stuns in Helmut Lang Set With Bottega Veneta Sandals for Last ‘KUWTK’ Filming Day

On the last day of filming for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Kylie Jenner was camera-ready and styled an on-trend monochrome ensemble.

To honor this milestone, the beauty mogul wore a coordinating knit two-piece set from Helmut Lang in a cream colorway. The top featured a strapless bustier-style construction with molded cups, a sweetheart neckline, and side slits at the hem. She styled it with the matching pants, which have a bootcut fit and a high-waisted silhouette.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder accessorized the minimalist outfit with the L’Afshar Ida croc-embossed clutch bag. She appears to have chosen the structured box-shaped handbag in the brand’s iridescent white colorway and medium size. It retails for $255, reduced from $660, and is available for purchase on Selfridges.com.

For footwear, the social media personality polished the look with her beloved Bottega Veneta Lido sandals in the white colorway. Known for their quilted vamp detail, these shoes feature the luxury label’s signature woven leather construction on the uppers and footbed with a wide toe strap, equipped with a 3.5-inch heel and on-trend square toe. They retail for $1,270 and are available for purchase on Saksfifthavenue.com.

Bottega Veneta’s square-toe sandals have become one of Jenner’s go-to footwear selections, and the Kylie Skin founder frequently pairs them with other monochrome outfits. Last December, she opted for the Italian brand’s Stretch mesh pumps in the Egg Yolk colorway and teamed them with her $15 mustard minidress from Sorella to elevate the look. Last September, she styled a similarly-hued white ensemble and paired a white shirt dress with the $1,600 BV Spiral Leather sandals and the designer’s $3,690 The Chain Pouch clutch bag.

For her more casual looks, the social media personality frequently selects buzzy sneaker options, including exclusive Off White x Nike Air Force 1 ComplexCon and Air Jordan 4 sneakers.

Embrace the celebrity-beloved sandal trend and shop similar square-toe styles below.

To Buy: Villa Rouge Viva Mules, $140.

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Mr-Big Slide Sandals, $135.

To Buy: Schutz Posseni Sandals, $98.

