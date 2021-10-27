Kylie Jenner Puts Her Closet on Display Again to Show Off Her Fall Bag & Shoe Lineup

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram today to share some of the shoes and bags she’ll be sporting this fall season.

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul simply captioned the snap displaying various bags and shoe styles in an autumnal color palette “hello fall,” along with a brown heart. Jenner, who is pregnant with baby number two, has become known for her head-turning looks and loves a bold shoe.

Some of the heels sitting on her shelves include a pair of tan brown croc-embossed Prada pumps featuring a sharp pointed toe, strappy black patent leather Tom Ford platform sandals, fluffy Saint Laurent open-toed mules and slinky gold metallic Jimmy Choo sandals. Meanwhile, a furry Chanel logo bag can be seen perched front and center, too.

She is clearly a fan of styles with sharp-toe silhouettes as well as square-toed sandals, which have become ultra-trendy in recent years.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also shared her seasonal lineup with her 278 million followers in July. For summer, she showed off some heels coming in vibrant colors, plus a miniature bag featuring a wicker body.

Recently, Jenner made waves as she stepped out during New York Fashion Week in a striking all-white ensemble for dinner at Carbone. She completed the look with a pair of pointy, open-toe Gianvito Rossi Bree pumps boasting a clear strap.

Kylie Jenner is seen leaving Carbone restaurant during New York Fashion Week on Sept 8. CREDIT: Splash News

Scroll through to check out Kylie Jenner’s style evolution through the years.