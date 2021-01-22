Kylie Jenner Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Zebra-Print Peek-a-Boo Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner brought her wild side on vacation with her this week as she hit the beach with friends and her sister Kendall Jenner.

The beauty mogul shared peeks of her trip on social media throughout the past few days, including one snap of her most daring outfit. The dress comes from Poster Girl and features a form-fitting design complete with zebra-inspired fabric and a lace-up cutout bodice; titled the Jessica dress, you can shop Jenner’s choice for just over $400 on the brand’s website.

In another moment from her trip, the youngest sibling of the Kardashian family supported her sister Kim in a full Skims look.

For her off-duty outfit of the day, the media mogul’s set tapped the new Jelly Sheer collection from the shapewear label, opting for the $36 Scoop Neck bralette silhouette with a white iteration of the hit spandex short bottoms; similar shorts retail for $26 at Skims.com and release today at noon ET.

Though you couldn’t see her shoes in the snap, when it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Skin founder has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

Show off your wild side in these striped dresses inspired by Kylie Jenner.

To Buy: Motel Katya Zebra Print Dress, $52.

To Buy: Bardot Zebra-Print Dress, $60 (was $150).

To Buy: Just Cavalli Mini Dress, $288 (was $480).

