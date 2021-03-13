Kylie Jenner Found The Coolest Way To Style Her Cut-Out Dress With The Clear Heel Trend

Kylie Jenner has mastered several spring trends, with arguably her most eye-catching look as of late coming this past Friday.

She stepped out in the Jetta Jumpsuit from the Poster Girl in a turquoise colorway. This one-piece from the London-based brand features a sheer, polka dot construction with a halter neckline, a statement cut-out front with crystal embellishment accents and lettuce hem finishes. As a part of the label’s fall ’21 collection, the jumpsuit retails for approximately $217 and is available for pre-order on Poster-girl.com. She styled the nearly see-through piece with a leather coat from Chrome Hearts.

To accessorize the nighttime outfit, the Kylie Cosmetics founder chose rings in silver hardware from Lili Claspe.

For footwear, Jenner completed the ensemble with a pair of Plexi 105 Crystal-Embellished Lamé and PVC sandals from Gianvito Rossi. These barely-there sandals feature clear a PVC upper construction with a silver lamé trim and buckled ankle strap, a sharp pointy toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel. The sparkling shoes were recently restocked and retail for $1.245. They are still available in limited quantities on Net-a-porter.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Gianvito Rossi sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net A Porter

Bold printed jumpsuits, dresses and tops from buzzy independent designers teamed with of-the-moment designer heels has become one of Jenner’s signature uniforms. For this spring, the entrepreneur continues to share her affinity for the PVC sandal heel trend. On March 11, Jenner styled a head-to-toe houndstooth look with similar shoes. She teamed a black and white velvet catsuit from Florentina Leitner with a matching headband, Lili Claspe hoop earrings and a pair of the Macallan Slingback Pumps in a clear colorway from Femme LA.

In February, she wore the Gianvito Rossi Metropolis sandals paired 1017 Alyx 9Sm in a vibrant orange colorway — further confirming the clear sandal as a fixture in the style icon’s wardrobe.

Some of Jenner’s other beloved pump silhouettes include options from Bottega Veneta, The Attico and Yeezy.

