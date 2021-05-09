Kylie Jenner’s Retro Two-Piece and Neon Heels Create ‘The’ Summer Outfit Formula

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It may be spring, but Kylie Jenner has already mastered summer’s biggest trend.

On Saturday, Jenner shared a slideshow of Instagram photos from her night out, which show her wearing a sheer crop top and a mini skirt. Both the top and skirt came in a vibrant abstract pattern that features the hues, yellow, green and blue.

Jenner kept the bold theme going with a yellow and blue handbag that resembled a splatter painting. The mini bag was then finalized with an orange fur lining below the top handles.

Trippy patterns, neon shades and mesh materials are going to be a huge hit this summer. The style, which first started in the ’60s and ’70s, is a breath of fresh air and brings excitement as we prepare for the warmer months. In addition to Jenner, stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna have also tried out the trend — showcasing fun patterns on pants and outerwear.

Related Kylie Jenner Takes Miami in the Boldest Backless Dress & Towering Gold Sandals Alongside Travis Scott Kylie Jenner's Leather Trench, Mesh Tights & Sleek Pumps Are Perfect for a Girls' Night Out With Rosalia Jordyn Woods Is a Walking Piece of Art in a Boldly Printed Set & Cult-Favorite Heels

On her feet, Jenner kept it lively with a pair of yellow-lime heels from Amina Muaddi. The style features a slip-on silhouette, a satin construction and the label’s signature pyramid stiletto heel. The style retails for $610 at Ssense.com. Mauddi is a go-to brand for Jenner as the label offers a plethora of silhouettes that come equipped with jewels and offer materials like satin, leather and PVC options.

CREDIT: Ssense

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Yellow Satin Caroline Heeled Sandals, $610

If you’re not into the psychedelic apparel, vibrant footwear is a good start. Consider adding spirited colored heels to your footwear rotation like Jenner. Fun hues can be paired with solid colors such as black, white or you can even go monochrome.

Jenner has been heavily into patterns as of lately. Earlier this month, the beauty mogul took a trip to Miami and shared a photo of herself wearing bodycon dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring ’05 collection. Jenner then finalized her ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s Metz sandals in a gold colorway.

Click through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s style evolution.