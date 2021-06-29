Kylie Jenner Proves the Baggy Jeans Trend Can Be Glam With a Crop Top and the Funkiest Denim Heels

Kylie Jenner is here to let us know that baggy jeans are the “it” look for summer.

On Tuesday, Jenner took to Twitter to showcase her look of the day, which included the trending denim silhouette. Jenner’s pair featured a high-waist, multiple pockets and a wide, split hem.

Baggy jeans are having a major moment right now. As COVID-19 restrictions across the U.S. lift, we’re realizing that shoppers still want to be cozy, and that’s the name of the game when it comes to fashion, even in the denim department.

Additionally, trends from the early 2000s are making a come back and baggy, and wide leg pants are one of those.

While baggy jeans are most commonly associated with more relaxed looks, Jenner proved the style can be glam — with the right pieces. The makeup mogul paired her baggy jeans with a one-shoulder crop top and rimless sunglasses. She also accessorized with a mini shoulder bag.

Related Kylie Jenner Goes Glam in Black Ruched Dress With Peekaboo Neon Green Bra and Matching Ankle Boots Kylie Jenner's Bustier Dress & See-Through Heels Are Made for a Red Carpet Event With Travis Scott Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Black See-Through Pumps and Bodycon Dress

As for footwear, Jenner showcased a new denim on denim styling hack with a pair of jean heels. Her pair featured a pointed toe and appear to sit atop a stiletto heel.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jenner rocked loose-fitting jeans. Back in April, the reality star styled a pair of baggy jeans from Evisu. The dark wash denim featured a straight-leg silhouette and the brand’s signature Daicock print plastered across the back. The label offers a similar style for $385 at the brand’s website. Jenner teamed her pair with a cut out knit top from Krystal Paniagua and a rare pair of Nike Dunk sneakers. Called the Low CO.JP “Ultraman,” the sneakers feature contrasting red and gray uppers. The kicks first debuted in 1999 and are currently sold out online.

Copy Kylie Jenner’s look with these denim heels below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Denim Fabric, $95

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Casadei Denim Point-Toe Pumps, $736 (was $920)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Ray 65mm Denim Pumps, $375 (was $750)

Click through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s style evolution.