Kylie Jenner Is So 2000s In a Mesh Catsuit & Red Velvet Skirt For Justin Bieber’s Album Release Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner proved that mesh, matrix-inspired outerwear and sleek matching footwear craft the perfect monochrome evening uniform while attending Justin Bieber’s album release party on Thursday night in Los Angeles, Calif.

The beauty mogul wore a Laquan Smith cutout velvet bodysuit in a rich ruby red colorway and features a mesh turtleneck, torso and leg accent panels. It retails for $1,095 and is available for purchase on modaoperandi.com. She styled the statement one-piece with a coordinating midi-length trench coat in a cracked red leather colorway. Jenner accessorized her occasion attire with a Louis Vuitton handbag, small silver hoop earrings and a black face mask.

Kylie Jenner attends Justin Bieber’s Album Release party on March 25, 2021. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” alumna completed the ensemble with a pair of PVC pointy-toe pumps. While the designer and shoe model have yet to be identified, these see-through heels appear similar to her beloved Yeezy PVC pumps.

Here’s a closer look at Kylie Jenner’s see-through red heels. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

The social media personality has been spotted in the clear version of these shoes and, in Nov. 2020, she styled them with a similar firey red and orange-toned outfit also from Laquan Smith. The new-age classic pumps feature a PVC and leather construction with a see-through upper, sharp-pointed toe and a towering 4.5-inch heel. They currently are on sale for 70% off and retail for $272 on farfetch.com.

See-through and sunset-hued heeled sandals have become a fixture in the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s wardrobe. On March 10, she wore a similar pair of PVC footwear and styled the Femme L.A. Macallan Slingback pumps in a clear PVC colorway with a black and white velvet catsuit from Florentina Leitner.

Some of Jenner’s other favorite elevated sandal styles in vibrant colorways from designers including Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and The Attico.

