Kylie Jenner’s Button-Up Sweater & Boxer Shorts Turn Loungewear Into a Bold Style Statement

Kylie Jenner gave loungewear a whole new meaning this week as she showed off her comfortable at-home attire.

The beauty mogul deemed herself “mommy goose” in a new post on Instagram yesterday, posing in her living room in a cozy combination. Modeled with a selection of gold jewelry, Jenner opted for a ribbed white button-up sweater layered over coordinating boxer shorts and a scalloped nude bralette.

Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in the post, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has an affliction for bold footwear. Be it buzzy sneakers or designer heels, you can oftentimes find the youngest Jenner sister in a mix of must-have styles.

On Christmas Eve, for example, the Kylie Cosmetics founder tapped Jimmy Choo’s classic Bing mule silhouette to accent her cherry-red dress; the slip-on design features a pointed-toe front and a glittering crystal-embellished strap. You can shop the style and its 4-inch lift at Saks Fifth Avenue with a price tag of $950.

As for her holiday dress, the design comes from Bottega Veneta’s fall ’20 collection that debuted on the runways of Milan and now retails for $7,650 at Net-a-Porter.

When it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the 23-year-old figure has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” starr favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

