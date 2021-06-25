Kylie Jenner Goes Glam in Black Ruched Dress With Peekaboo Neon Green Bra and Matching Ankle Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner stunned in a sleek summer shared on Instagram today.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped on a ruched black dress, striking a pose by a mountain range. Layered under the dress was a vibrant green bra. “She’s been workin,” Jenner captioned the photo, which she shared to her 243 million followers.

Jenner’s shoes appear to be bold green ankle boots, which matched the bra’s bright shade. The kelly green hue has been trending this season, worn by fashion-forward celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kate Middleton and Tiffany Hsu. The color’s grown intensely popular after its frequent appearance in Bottega Veneta’s collections; the brand’s heeled mules and mesh sandals have been it-girl favorites throughout the last year, making it the brand to watch right now. It’s also popped in collections by Molly Goddard, Rebecca Minkofff and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the red carpet for the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit, New York, June 15. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

The beauty mogul’s signature dark outfit fits into the color palettes she usually wears. Last week, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a vintage olive green dress by Jean Paul Gaultier, along with matching gloves, for the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit in New York. Earlier this month, she wore a shimmering black dress for a late night dinner in Los Angeles. Unlike today’s look, both were worn with pointed-toe PVC pumps — a favorite in Jenner’s shoe rotation.

On the shoe front, Jenner’s style has a vast range. The reality television personality frequently wears numerous styles, colors and heel heights, making her somewhat of a dark horse where footwear is concerned. Oftentimes, the mogul wears pointed-toe pumps and boots with stiletto heels by brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin and Yeezy. Sneakers have also been a popular pick for Jenner, who regularly slips into Nike and Jordan Brand styles. The star was formerly a mainstay in the sneaker world, serving as brand ambassadors for Puma and Adidas

Slip on a pair of bold green heels this week, inspired by Kylie Jenner.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Signal sandals, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Nine West Mindful sandals, $89.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Aleya sandals, $129.

Flip through the gallery for more of Kylie Jenner’s risk-taking style over the years.