Kylie Jenner Vacations in a Neon Orange Bikini & Cutout Tangerine Dress

Kylie Jenner tackled bold vacation style with ease today as she joined her family for a beachside girls trip.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder glowed on Instagram this morning, posing in a bright orange bikini with a coordinating coverup; the sheer, peek-a-boo cutout design came adorned with fringed sleeves and subtly textured fabric for a unique flair.

Kylie’s older sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were also in attendance for the trip, taking to their own social media pages to show off their warm-weather attire. The KKW Beauty founder decided on a neon green two-piece bathing suit layered under a cutout crop top whereas the Good American creator opted for a bright blue see-through dress to top her own bikini. The oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, took on her own shade as she joined her sisters in a daring red bikini.

Though you couldn’t see her shoes in the snap, when it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Skin founder has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

